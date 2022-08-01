What Should I Know About Canada Before Traveling?

Planning your first trip to Canada is a fascinating process, but it can be very stressful at the same time. First, you must prepare the documents, permits, tickets, luggage, money, and activities you would like to do in advance.

To help you with the process, we’ll give you some vital information to consider before traveling… Let’s go!

What is the most appropriate clothing for Canada?

Canada has cold temperatures almost all year round. So, if you are not used to the cold, you must bring enough clothes to keep you warm, such as a balaclava, scarves, gloves, and thermal clothing.

On the other hand, Canadian summers have an average temperature of 73 °F. Therefore, winter and summer clothing should be very cool, cotton pieces, without sunscreen and sunglasses. However, do not rely on Canada’s summer heat because temperatures usually drop quite a bit when night falls.

The best time to visit depends on what type of activities you want to do and where you want to go. If you’re looking to enjoy outdoor activities like hiking, camping, or skiing, then the summer or winter months are the best time to visit. However, if you’re not a fan of cold weather, then you may want to avoid visiting during the winter.

No matter when you decide to visit, make sure to pack appropriate clothing for the climate. And don’t forget your sunscreen!

Do I need a special visa to visit Canada for the first time?

In addition to your passport, you must apply for an ETA visa. This visa, known as the electronic travel authorization, allows you to stay in the country for six months. On the other hand, if you are traveling to Canada from the United States, you do not require this type of visa.

Other visas, such as the Working Holiday, allow you to study while working, such as the Study Permit.

Is Canada a safe country?

Yes, Canada is one of the safest countries in the world. However, this does not mean that criminal activity in big cities such as Toronto, Ottawa, or Montreal does not exist. Still, you should always be aware of your surroundings.

Should I have travel insurance?

Canada has an excellent health care system, so if you have an accident or get sick, the care will be outstanding, but you should pay the expenses in the private system.

Therefore, purchasing internationally valid travel insurance is recommended before traveling to Canada.

How is public transportation in Canada?

It all depends on the route you are going to take. For example, you can opt for a train or bus for a trip between different cities in Canada. However, if you plan to move to the town by public transport, it depends on the city in question.

Some cities also have ferries, mainly located along a river.

Geography

When planning a trip to Canada, it’s important to know a little bit about the country’s geography. Canada is the second largest country in the world, covering almost 10 million square kilometers. The population is just over 35 million, which means that there is a lot of open space! The landscape varies widely across the country, from the rocky mountains and glaciers of the west coast, to the flat prairies of the east. There are also many large lakes and rivers, as well as forests and urban areas.

Knowing a bit about Canada’s geography can help you plan your trip and decide what kind of activities you want to do. If you’re interested in nature and outdoor activities, for example, you’ll want to head to the west coast or to one of the many national parks. If you’re more interested in city life, then Toronto or Montreal might be more your speed. No matter what your interests are, though, there’s sure to be something for you in Canada!

Language

There are two official languages in Canada: English and French. However, you will find that many people also speak other languages, including Indigenous languages. You don’t need to worry about language barriers when traveling in Canada, as English is widely spoken across the country.

How are the accommodations in Canada?

Canada has ample options for accommodation during your stay, whether you are traveling alone, as a couple, or with your family. In addition to hotels, in rural areas, for example, near natural parks, you will find numerous quaint hostels and campgrounds.

If you are planning to travel to one of Canada’s major cities, take a moment to look for the most appropriate neighborhood for the type of trip you want to make.

Last tips necessary for your first trip to Canada

* Canada has six time zones, so at first, you may get a little disoriented, especially if you are traveling between different cities in the country.

* The units of measurement are the same as in Spanish-speaking countries, unlike in the United States.

* Canada is a spectacular destination to travel with children. It is a tremendous experience for the family.

* If you plan to go on excursions and visit natural parks, take your first aid kit with you.

* If you are traveling to Canada in winter, you may need to get a flu shot before entering the country.

Other information about Canadian tourism

Currently, in Canada, a passport or COVID-19 vaccination certificate must be shown at the border. Accepted vaccines are AstraZeneca, COVAX, Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer, Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Novavax.

On the other hand, if you are not vaccinated, you are being asked to show a negative COVID-19 test result. If it is a PCR, within 72 hours or an antigen, within 24 hours. You will also be required to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival in the country.

Unvaccinated children under 12 years of age accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult and children under five years of age, are exempt from the requirements of a COVID-19 test.

Learn more about the [Canada ETA here].

