15 Top Cuisines That Literally Rule in Canada

Canada is famous for its heart-throbbing lakes and pretty cool mountains. But let’s talk about its mesmerizing cuisine today. If you are done with booking your Canada coast-to-coast train, make a quick list of the different kinds of food items that you can grab in this location. For more details and crucial insights, all you need to do is take a quick look at this article right away.

1. J Poutine

Poutine is one of the most lip-smacking dishes that is served in Canada. This glorious creation comes well-equipped with a combination of squeaky cheese curds, crispy fries, and rich gravy. It is a popular French Canadian food item that will leave you in complete awe. You can opt for a wide range of toppings, such as smoked meat, pork, or bacon. The best part about poutine is that it won’t break the bank or make you suffer from a major pocket pinch.

2. Butter Tarts

First of all, if you want to book your Canada train, then click here. And if you are in Canada, trying out these out-of-the-world butter tarts is a must. Thanks to their awesome taste, these butter tarts will stay etched in your memory even after leaving Canada. Here, flaky pastry shells are filled with egg, sugar, and butter filling. This is one of the best Canadian foods that will make you crave it for quite a long time.

3. Montreal-Style Bagels

Do you know what the unsung hero of Canadian food is? Well, the answer is Montreal-style bagels. When compared to their NYC counterparts, these food items are denser, sweeter, and thinner. Montreal-style bagels are covered in sesame or poppy seeds. They are typically baked in wood fire ovens. You can try out the Fairmount Bagel and St. Viateur Bagel.

4. Montreal-Style Smoked Meat

Montreal-style smoked meats are quite similar to pastrami. It is the ultimate output of beef brisket that is cured with a broad range of spices. After that, this meat is steamed and smoked to perfection. This food item is served in a bread sandwich.

You can find them absolutely smeared with tangy yellow mustard. Montreal-style smoked meat comes with worldwide recognition. In order to enjoy this beautiful dish, you can consider paving your way toward Schwartz’s Deli in Canada.

5. Peameal Bacon

Peameal bacon is basically made from lean boneless pork loin. The distinctive yellow crust is the final result of wet-cured, trimmed, and rolled in cornmeal pork loin. When compared to American-style bacon, this peameal bacon is juicier. Thanks to its leaner nature, you will definitely find this specific dish to be more delicious and yummy.

6. Nanaimo Bars

Nanaimo bars are named after Nanaimo, a town situated in British Columbia. It is one of the most famous desserts served in Canada. Made with custard icing, chocolate cracker crumb base, and chocolate coating, these Nanaimo bars are absolute love. You can find them in convenience stores and cafes. Make sure to grab these delicious items while roaming around British Columbia and Vancouver.

7. Beaver Tails

What are these beaver tails? Well, it is nothing but a slab of deep-fried and delicious dough. You can find these beaver tails covered with different kinds of toppings such as Reese’s Pieces, Nutella, peanut butter, etc. No, these food items can’t be considered traditional Canadian food. However, you will never get bored while munching on these crispy and gooey beaver tails. If you are looking for a taste of pure perfection, you can’t miss this one!

8. Bloody Caesar

Canada’s national drink– the Bloody Caesar! Quite similar to America’s Bloody Mary, this awesome drink includes Clamato juice and not tomato juice. Now, you might wonder what Clamato juice is. Well, it is a unique combination of tomato juice and clam. To be honest, Bloody Caesar is damn tasty. You gotta try it at least once.

9. Ketchup Snacks

If you are craving a tasty snack, ketchup snacks have got your back through thick and thin. It is an authentic and exclusive flavor that can be found only in Canada. These are extremely popular options that are native to the Canadian junk food scene.

10. Hawaiian Pizza

Hawaiian pizza comes well-equipped with pineapple, ham, tomato sauce, and cheese. Even if you don’t prefer pineapple on your pizza, you won’t regret the decision to grab a Hawaiian pizza. This is a pinky promise.

11. Date Square

Date squares have typically originated in Alberta. It is a popular Canadian dessert that is available in the majority of coffee shops in Canada. The crust of a date square is made with flour, oats, sugar, butter, and cinnamon. On the other hand, the filling is typically made with water, pitted dates, brown sugar, and vanilla. It is one of the most delicious comfort desserts treats in Canada that one must consider trying.

12. London Fog

Do you want to taste a classic drink in Canada? If yes, all you need to do is invest your sound bucks in the London Fog. This amazing drink is an exclusive combination of steamed milk, a dab of vanilla syrup, and a sprig of lavender. It is the most comforting and warm drink suitable for cold Canadian weather conditions. The London Fog is also referred to as Vanilla Tea Misto, Early Gray Latte, or Vancouver Fog.

13. Maple Taffy

If you are in Canada, trying out this Maple taffy or tire d’erable is a must. You will not forget the mesmerizing taste, and that’s a promise. Have you ever witnessed someone making this stuff? Well, a pot containing boiling maple syrup is used here. The pot is poured at a slow pace over the snow, thus leading to instant hardness.

14. Steamed Hot Dogs

Steamed hot dogs are often well-stuffed with mustard, ketchup, onions, and relish. You can get this one in Montreal.

15. Split Pea Soup

This soup is best for surviving bone-chilling days. You can choose to consume this soup with toast.

These are some of the brilliant food items that are served in Canada. Each and every item comes with its own wow factor. If you are in Canada, you need to try these options without leaving any room for mistakes.