Can Pregnant Women Get Coronavirus? Is There a Higher Risk?

EXPRESS 03/10/2020: There is currently no scientifically proven data to say whether pregnant women are more susceptible to the virus. Immune and physiological changes occur in pregnancy that could make them more susceptible to respiratory infections, including coronavirus.

Currently, most at-risk are older people and those with chronic health conditions, but there is fear that pregnant women can be left with weakened immune systems and because more susceptible to infection.

According to Express and Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) pregnant women are at risk of contracting with COVID-19 as anyone else, maybe even have a reduced risk of complications than other populations.

“The large majority of women will experience only mild or moderate cold/flu-like symptoms. Cough, fever, and shortness of breath are other relevant symptoms,”, the RCOG stated.

They said that more severe symptoms such as “pneumonia and marked hypoxia” that are described in older people” could occur in pregnant women “so should be identified and treated promptly”.

When it comes to numbers of infected pregnant women, RCOG stated: “At present, there is one reported case of a woman with COVID-19 who required mechanical ventilation at 30 weeks’ gestation, following which she had an emergency cesarean section and made a good recovery”.

Source: express.co.uk