Trump Has Not Been Tested for Coronavirus and Will Not Go Into Quarantine

by Tracy Finke
EXPRESS – 03/10/2020: The fear that the US President might be infected with the deadly virus has grown, after shaking hands with Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, who tested positive for coronavirus.

Congressmen Doug Collins and Matt Gaetz, who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference led by Schlapp, are both in self-quarantine, even though they don’t have any symptoms yet.

Donald Trump has been spending a lot of time in the company of both men in recent days, which caused fears that the president could also be infected.

In an official statement, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said that Trump had not been tested “because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed Covid-19 patients nor does he have any symptoms”.

“President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to monitor him closely. Percurrent CDC guidelines, medical professionals, should base testing decisions on patient symptoms and exposure history”, Grisham added.

