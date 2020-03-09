How to Tinder During Coronavirus Outbreak?

Tinder has sent a warning to its users, who may be looking for a one-night stand, telling them that coronavirus safety is “more important than dating”. The app also urged its users to wash their hands frequently and “maintain social distance” while in public.

Users mostly reacted with a laugh on this message claiming that is difficult to maintain social distance when on a date or in bed.

“Tinder is a great place to meet new people. While we want you to continue to have fun, protecting yourself from the coronavirus is more important”, the warning says.

The tips continued. “Wash your hands frequently, carry hand sanitizer, avoid touching your face, maintain social distance in public gatherings”, they said and added a link to the World Health Organization website for more information on COVID-19.

Of course, while some praised the responsibility of this social network, most users made jokes.

“Tinder in the Time of the Coronavirus” is the new “Love in the Time of Cholera”, one of the users joked, and another added: “Tinder out here protecting me from coronavirus more than they’re protecting me from bad pickup lines and weirdos”, one user wrote.

“You know coronavirus is serious when Tinder tells you to maintain social distance”, one social media user reacted.

Some of them criticized the US government: “Tinder is out here providing more coronavirus information than the White House”.

Tinder recommending to ‘maintain social distance in public gatherings’ to avoid coronavirus feels quite ironic given the nature of the app is to not maintain social distance pic.twitter.com/QoSBeNNPdN — Georgia Bailey (@jorjafaith) March 5, 2020

“I was talking to a man on Tinder, and I told him I was traveling, and he said ‘with this coronavirus!?’ Then unmatched me”, one user shared his experience. Another had a sad revelation: “Dating is maybe the most fun thing I’ve ever done. Don’t worry, Tinder, I don’t get any matches to spread coronavirus to”.