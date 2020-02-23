Caitlyn Jenner’s $3.5 Million Home

Back in 2015, Bruce Jenner, the former Olympic athlete, changed his gender and became a woman. From then on, she has been known as Caitlyn Jenner and has become immensely famous. Both the public and media could not get enough of this new development, and the major presence on “Keeping up with the Kardashians” did not hurt either.

After the gender change, Caitlyn divorced and moved away from the family home. She bought a mansion in Malibu worth $3.5 million, and has hardly ever stopped sharing the details and pictures of her new home on social media. She has more than 10.1 million followers who are frequently treated to snaps of the luxury.

The 70-yearl-old showed us the stunning interior, a massive pool, and a picture perfect view of the El Pescador beach. Surrounded by mountains and the ocean, the house in in a perfect spot and all of her friends are amazed with the environment.

The 11-hectare property allowed the architects to play around and think of multiple ways how they can make this breathtaking place even better and more unique.

View this post on Instagram 2 cohorts in crime…guilty as charged A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Feb 18, 2019 at 5:49pm PST

Most of the walls are actually windows, and the dining room offers one of the best views in the house. This is exactly why she loves to host parties in this section.

The transgender star loves having flowers form her garden in the spacious living room, while the pillows in this room that can often be seen online are some of the most expensive ones in the world. They are custom made for every customer, according to their anatomy needs and preferences.