Demi Moore Posts a Rare Photo With Bruce Willis

Hollywood actress Demi Moore, 57, has recently posted an amazing photo with her ex-husband and fellow Hollywood superstar, Bruce Willis, 65.

The “Die Hard” star turned 65, March 19, and his ex-wife took to Instagram and wished him a happy birthday with a cute, never before seen family photo.

The pair posed for the photo with their three children, daughters Rumer, Tallulah, and Scout. All five are wearing cowboy hats in the photo.

The actress captioned the photo with the following message:

“Happy birthday Bruce! Thank you for the three greatest gifts of my life,” obviously referring to their three kids.

Her post currently has almost 260,000 likes and nearly 3,700 comments. Moore has a following of more than 1.4 million on the famous social media platform.