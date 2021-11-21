Is Britney Spears Getting Married To Her Fiancé Sam Asghari?

Once the popstar got rid of the conservatorship, she is not wasting time. Britney was seen checking out wedding venues with her long-time fiance Sam Asghari.

The couple has been through thick and thin for the last five years. Britney and Sam met in 2016 at the set of the singer’s “Slumber’s Party”. Since then, the two have been inseparable.

Sam has been Britney’s rock, as well as her only and closest friend throughout her abusive conservatorship imposed by her father, Jamie Spears. The couple endured extraordinary challenges including the inability to get engaged and have children. Be that as it may, pop star and model kept their faith constantly fighting against the unjust limitations enforced by the court.

In June, Britney Spears finally took the stand in court openly and emotionally talking about years of struggles that left her mentally and physically exhausted. The hitmaker said that her father “should be in jail” for all the torture she bore from him, and his lawyers, for 13 years. Caving under public pressure, James Spears filed a petition to end his role as a conservator of his 39-year old daughter. This is all Sam has been waiting for. Only five days after the request, Britney said YES to Asghari. The conservatorship was officially ended on September 29th.

Sam celebrated the termination of conservatorship on Instagram saying: “History was made today. Britney is Free!”. This is not the first time Britney’s partner has celebrated her victories. In September, when Jamie Spears was removed as the guardian, the model and fitness enthusiast excitedly posted: “Free Britney! Congratulations!!!!!!!!!”.

Britney couldn’t wait to share her happiness on Instagram posting a short video flaunting the engagement ring. “I can’t f—— believe it!”, the songstress captioned the post. Now it’s time for some great things in her life. A source told people that “Britney is talking about what kind of wedding she’d like and has been considering venues”, adding that it will definitely be a small, private ceremony. “He makes sure that she eats well and works out,” the source said. “She leans on him for everything. He works and has his own life too, but is around as much as he can.”

Sam, 27, proved himself to be a loyal friend and confidante to the troubled pop star. He was the one standing by Britney even when things looked grim and hopeless. Personal trainer-turned-model was always supportive of the pop star, cheering her on through some of the toughest of times. “I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” he told PEOPLE in February. “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney 🎥: @AbbyShalawylo pic.twitter.com/yk1vO3H02L — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 12, 2021

Nowadays, everyone is rooting for Britney. The “Free Britney” movement played a key role in breaking the chains of conservatorship. Even when the star herself was disheartened by the court’s ruling, her fans kept going, posting, promoting, getting the truth out. Inspired by desire and determination, Britney is free at last.