Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Are Looking Forward To Having A Child

Britney Spears has found a whole new meaning of freedom. The pop star is going one step further announcing to the world that she wants to have a baby!

When a “Toxic” singer testified in front of the court that she was forced to have IUD, an intrauterine device, to prevent pregnancy, she was actually saying that she does want to have another child. By the terms of the conservatorship, Britney was banned to get married and having children. Now that the limitations are lifted, Britney is looking forward to having another kid.

Britney shared on Instagram a photo of a child’s feet, saying: “I’m thinking about having another baby !!! I wonder if this one is a girl … she’s on her toes reaching for something … that’s for sure!!!!!”.

The singer is a mom of two – Jayden, 16, and Sean, 15, that she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline. The couple met while Federline was a backup dancer on Britney’s world tour. They married in 2004 and divorced three years later. Britney’s ex-husband got the primary custody of the boys, while she was granted supervised visitations once a month.

Still, Britney keeps a close relationship with her boys. In 2016, the pop star shared a heartfelt post: “My boys’ birthdays were last week … and unfortunately they are growing up and want to do their own things … I have to ask their permission to post them because they are extremely independent little men !!!” she wrote. “Anyway, we had a small party and the coolest ice cream cakes !!! It makes me crazy because they are so tall and geez they are still growing !!! They went to a dance last week and I cried for two days my babies in a suit !!! It’s crazy !!! And girls get ready cause my boys are so handsome !!! I truly believe this quote which is why I wanted to share it … there’s a lot I can’t share with you all because my kids are very private which I love but I will tell you they are both extremely talented and I’m so incredibly blessed to have these two little men in my life”.

Britney was devastated for years for not being able to have more children, according to the terms of guardianship. She wasn’t even allowed to be engaged, as well as giving up control of her financials, business, private and medical decisions. Nowadays, Britney is starting a new chapter in her life. The singer has her affairs under control, free to enjoy her life and make her own judgment.

While many celebrities supported Britney in her battle to regain command over her life, some were not so outspoken. Recently, while attending Latin Grammys, Christina Aguilera refused to comment on the circumstances surrounding Britney. “On her Instagram Story, Spears wrote of the comment, “I love and adore everyone who supported me … but refusing to speak when you know the truth, is equivalent to a lie!!! 13 years being in a corrupt abusive system yet why is such a hard topic for people to talk about??? I’m the one who went through it!!! All the supporters who spoke up and supported me thank you … Yes I do matter!”, Britney posted on the Instagram page, in response to her music peer.