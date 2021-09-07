Britney Spears’ Dad Is Asking For $2M To Give Up Conservatorship While Her Boyfriend Is Ring Shopping In Beverly Hills

Britney Spears’ long-time wish to get engaged to her boyfriend Sam Asghari might come true. Sam was caught browsing jewelry stores in Los Angeles last week, specifically looking for diamond rings. Cartier’s employee said to the media that Sam looked through their collections of women rings and snap a photo of one with his phone. Eventually, Britney’s boyfriend didn’t buy anything just yet, but fans are already speculating that there is an engagement on the horizon.

In June of 2021, Britney gave a lengthy statement to the court about the limitation that was upon her due to conservatorship. The pop star emphasized one issue in particular. Britney said that she was forced to have IUD, an intrauterine device, to prevent her to become pregnant. She desperately pleaded with the judge to cancel the conservatorship right to her father James Spears, saying: “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out. I wanna be able to get married and have a baby…I feel ganged up, I felt left out and I feel alone. I deserve to have the same rights as anyone does by having a child and a family. Any of those things”.

The agonizing testimony about the last 13 years of her life that Britney described was ultimately fruitless. The judge decided against her leaving Jamie Spears in charge of every aspect of the singer’s life. However, Jamie was tried outside of the courtroom – in the court of public opinion. The “Free Britney” movement took off with many celebrities joining in to support their fellow artist.

On August 12th, under pressure from the mainstream media, as well as the social media communities, Jamie Spears, through his lawyer, issued a statement that he filed court paperwork to be relieved of the duty of being the conservator. In them, Spears claims that there are no reasonable grounds to remove him as the conservator of Britney’s estate expressing doubt that his removal will be in “Ms. Spears’ best interest”.

“Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests. So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator”, the court papers read. So far, no new conservators have been ordered by the court.

There were recent reports claiming that James is extorting Britney for $2 million to give up his conservatorship completely. Neither one has commented on the speculations so far.

This small, but the important victory gave Britney new hope in life. The 39-year old pop singer and her 27-year old boyfriend have been together for five years. The couple stayed regardless of the ordeal Britney was going through with her family. According to some sources that spoke to E! Online, the couple can’t wait to get engaged, and hopefully wed. “Naturally, an engagement is the next step. It’s never been a question of, ‘Will it happen?’ It’s always been about when”, the source said.

Fans are keeping their fingers crossed for Britney to get her life back. She went through an unimaginable ordeal, and now she is showing the world that she is ready to move on. As far as Spears family, mom Lynne, sister Jamie Lynn and brother Bryan have been silent for weeks. No support ever came from their side, at least not publicly, for Britney, even though they all had huge financial gains from her throughout the years.