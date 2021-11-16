Despite Regaining Control Over Her Life Britney Still Avoids Her Mother

You can put Britney Spears and family issues into the same sentence. It’s easy, they bode well together. The Toxic singer still refuses to see her mother Lynne, despite gaining some control over her affairs. In Britney’s eyes, her mother Lynne is the one to blame for her conservatorship.

According to Page Six, the Spears mother came all the way to Los Angeles in order to make peace with her daughter. She spends her days in Louisiana, so it’s no small feat to visit California just for the sake of her daughter’s well-being. But, despite her best effort, Britney still refuses to see her. The conservatorship, which is the cause of all issues in the Spears family, ended on Friday. Her mother came after that, but the Hit Me Baby One More Time singer didn’t want to see her and refused to accept her in the house.

Considering how much Britney hated the conservatorship, and that the root of her issues lies with her parents it’s not surprising that she is still mad at her mother. The hell in which the singer was, lasted for 14 years. A source close to the family said this about the recent developments: “A few weeks before the conservatorship ended, Lynne flew to Los Angeles to try to reconnect with Britney. But Britney didn’t even let Lynne into her house. She is furious with her. Lynne tried over a number of days to try to visit, but Britney just shut her down.”

The fans of the singer already knew that this was going to happen. Only a few days ago, Britney took it to Instagram to express her hatred for her mother in a deleted Instagram post. This is what she said: “My dad [Jamie Spears] may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don’t know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!! I will never get those years back. She secretly ruined my life … and yes I will call her and Lou Taylor out on it. So take your whole ‘I have NO IDEA what’s going on’ attitude and go f–k yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did.”

While Lynne is extending the olive branch at this moment, and in public, it’s no secret that she already filed a petition to have $650,000 of legal fees returned to her. She claims that the expenses came from the lawyers she hired to “help Britney free herself from what she saw as a very controlling existence.” While this situation still awaits to be resolved, the singer stated that she’s feeling blessed and on “cloud 9” after being freed from conservatorship. While describing her happiness, the singer said: “I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH! I’m celebrating my freedom and my B-day for the next two months!”

All that we can say, is that we’re happy for Britney and that this messy situation is finally getting to its closure. And yes, you are right Mrs. Spears, you are entitled to celebrate after this long battle you endured.