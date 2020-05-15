Britney Spears And Sam Asghari Show Off Sculpted Bodies In a Workout Video

Famous pop singer Britney Spears, 38, and her bodybuilder and model boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26, shared a workout video in which they showed off their amazingly fit bodies.

The famous couple decided to surprise their Instagram followers with a very interesting workout video. Since she has started dating Sam, Britney has become a gym freak, inspired by her boyfriend who has the body of an Olympian god.

Asghari is famous on Instagram, where he has over 1.3 million followers. He often posts workout videos, snaps of his body and muscles, and occasionally, a sweet photo or a slideshow with Spears.

Recently, both of them shared the same workout video on their Instagram profiles. In the video, they are doing quite a few different exercises together. They are even sparring with boxing equipment on to warm up.

Considering Britney has over 24.2 million followers, her video gained 2.6 million views, almost 300,000 likes, and nearly 10,000 comments. She thanked her boyfriend in the caption, saying how she is proud to have him by her side. They used their quarantine time to stay in shape and get fitter.

Britney has recently has the misfortune of losing most of her home gym in a fire. Luckily, nobody was hurt, but only two gym machines and one mirror survived the flames. Except gym sessions, sparring, and stretching, they also love cycling together.