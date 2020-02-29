Brielle Biermann Has A Steamy Birthday Celebration in the Bahamas

One of the reality show stars, 23-year-old Brielle Biermann, celebrated her birthday with style, in the exotic Bahamas, and she boasted about it on her Instagram profile.

“Can I be the Jane to your Tarzan?”, she captioned the photo in which she is posing in a transparent black outfit with her hair loose.

Brielle is the daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who because known in reality show “Real Housewife of Atlanta,”. Young Brielle is actually struggling to come out of her mother’s shadow, which she acknowledged in several interviews.

“I’m just trying to differentiate myself a little bit. It’s always been like, ‘Oh, little Kim.’ That’s who I am. I look just like my mom. Always have. I mean she’s gorgeous, but somebody’s got to start looking a little different at some point”, she told People.

The reality star added: “The dark hair gives me a different identity. I’m trying to detach myself from being Kim’s daughter and be my own person”.

But hair color is not the only change she made on her. Brielle recently discovered that she was putting fillers in her lips, but she quit doing that so she could still look like her age.

“Dissolved my lips yesterday… gonna look like 18-year-old Brielle again soon,” she wrote on social media.

When it comes to her birthday celebration, she gained most likes for the picture in which she posed in a tiny pink bikini and a transparent dress in which she proudly showed off her lush background.

“Coconuts don’t fall far from the tree,” Brielle wrote, capturing a photo of her leaning on a palm tree.