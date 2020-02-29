Emmy Rossum Looks Stunning as Angelyne

Actress Emmy Rossum is about to appear on small screens in the role of self-proclaimed 80s icon, Angelyne. The star of the “Shameless” announced an exciting role earlier this year, and photographers caught her on the shooting of the series in Malibu on the beach, Daily Mail reports.

The drama series is produced by Emmy’s husband Sam Esmail, and given her reactions, the whole set is having a great time. The 33-year-old actress has completely embraced the style that Angelyne is known for, and has been given a new platinum hairstyle for filming purposes.

In addition to her hairstyle, they had to change her physical appearance a bit to make the movie, so Emmy Rossum got bigger breasts.

Ronia Tamar Goldberg is the real name of Angelyne, who became iconic after being branded on several billboards in Los Angeles in the 1980s, and will remain remembered for her great love of pink.

Angelyne’s real name and origin only became publicly known in 2017 after an article in The Hollywood Reporter appeared. Born in Poland, Ronia is a Holocaust survivor. Shortly after their liberation, they emigrated to Israel, from where they moved to the United States. No one knows exactly how old she is, but many details could be revealed in the series.