Leonardo DiCaprio’s 23-Years Younger Girlfriend Is Pregnant?

Following the news that Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, has finally got married, the media around the world is grumbling that his 23-year younger girlfriend Camila Morrone, 22, is pregnant!

According to the OK! Magazine Leonardo spent $ 4 million on a secret wedding, and there was no prenuptial agreement.

Also, OK! reported that Brad Pitt is the one who persuaded his best friend Leo to tie the knot with young Camila. Neither Camila, nor Leonardo, nor Brad Pitt, made any statements regarding this media reports.

The Hollywood star has never been married, and if the rumors that Camila is pregnant are true, this will be his first child.

The couple has been dating since 2017, but they rarely appear in public together. Leonardo was introduced to Camila by a very close friend, actor Al Pacino, 79, when she was only 10 years old. Al Pacino, by the way, has been in a longterm relationship with Camila’s mother, Lucila Solá.

Camila Morrone only spoke once about negative comments regarding her relationship with an older actor, when social media users wrote that he was only interested in her physical appearance and that he will leave her when she turns 25, as it already happened with his previous girlfriends.

“I just read some of the comments on my Instagram and…my God, people are so mean and full of anger with people that they know nothing about. I guess I just hope that people learn to live with a little less hatred and place their time and interests elsewhere because living without hatred feels pretty good”, model and actress stated on one occasion.