Model Ellie Gonsalvez Stuns in a One-Piece Swimsuit

Australian Instagram model and internet sensation Ellie Gonsalvez shared a new post on her Instagram account where she has over 1.3 million followers. She is currently on a tropical vacation enjoying her days in the sun.
Ellie stood in crystal clear, shallow waters on a stunning beach in Biq Major Cay, Exuma, Bahamas, next to a wild pig. The beaches are famous for wandering pigs with whom tourists take photographs.
The star model wore a skintight one-piece white swimsuit that displayed her curves and accentuated her incredible legs. She posted two photos with the pig, which is slowly approaching the beauty in the second one.
She jokingly wrote the following caption:
“Swipe left. When ppl do not comply with the social distancing guidelines around me.”
Her post almost has 8,500 likes and some 70 comments, mostly of the amazed fans who are either commenting her gorgeous looks and fit figure, or the amazing scenery and clear water.
