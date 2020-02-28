Did Leonardo Dicaprio Get Married?

According to numerous media outlets, one of the most desired men in the world, Hollywood superstar Leonardo DiCaprio, 45, has married his girlfriend Camila Morrone, 22. The pair has been together for the last two years, and it appears they crowned their love with a wedding.

Allegedly, they decided to take this step after the Academy Awards, the event where they appeared together for the first time. This was also unusual as Leo usually takes his mother to the glamorous ceremony.

The sources say pregnancy is one of the reasons for the wedding, which is said to have taken place on the Bahamas.

“They tried to keep the news a secret, but then decided to celebrate with some friends. There was a lot of laughter, hugs, and happy tears,” the anonymous source reveals.

@vanityfair 🖤 A post shared by Camila Morrone (@camilamorrone) on Feb 12, 2020



They add, “They really want to become parents, which is why everyone is happy that Camilla might be pregnant.”

Finally, they revealed that Brad Pitt helped Leo plan the proposal, as he has several marriages behind him and knows how to do it.