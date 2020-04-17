Solange’s Son Denies Leaking the Video of Beyonce’s Daughter Rumi

Beyonce and Jay-Z keep their personal life private. The public had the opportunity to see their eldest child Blue Ivy Carter on several occasions, but that’s not the case with their 2-year-old twins Sir and Rumi. So it’s not unusual that the fans of the couple were thrilled when the video showing how much little Rumi has grown up appeared on the Internet.

The clip was allegedly taken by Daniel Julez J. Smith Jr, who is the son of Beyonce’s sister Solange Knowles. In the video, 2-year-old looks to have grown up, and some people commented on which of her siblings she looks like.

“Awww, she’s so cute! Looking just like big sister Blue!”, one social media user wrote, and another added: “Baby Rumi looks just like Blue when she was younger”.

“Is that Rumi or Blue?!!! They look like identical twins!!!”, someone commented.

Soon, the video disappeared from the Internet as it was posted without Daniel’s permission. The 15-year-old denied that he shared the clip, and he didn’t know how it became viral.

“Please, someone explain how someone got the video of my cousin because I’ve never posted that video ever. Please delete that video”, he wrote in an Instagram story.