30 Intense Sheer Outfits Worn By Celebrities

In 1974 when Cher showed up for the Met Gala in a see-through dress it caused a scandal. Her photos were filling the tabloid columns for days. Forty-seven years later, sheer dresses are still the talk of the town, only in a good way. While some celebrities go barely clothed at all, others chose to leave something to the viewers’ imagination.

Cher

Cher bore it all at the Met Gala 1974 in Bob Mackie’s sheer feather-trimmed dress that was as stunning as it was shocking.

Kate Moss

In 1993 Kate Moss was an up-and-coming model that turned heads in a completely naked dress by Liza Bruce wearing only black panties.

Rose McGowan

Now, there’s a shocker! Everyone remembers the 1998 VMA Awards by Rose’s…dress? Sheer material at the front and a number of strings in the back were the whole design of this memorable outfit.

Jennifer Lopez

In 2000 Grammy’s, David Duchovny was standing on the stage with Jennifer Lopez saying: “I have a feeling no one’s looking at me”. He was right. JLo showed up in a plunging, sheer Versace dress that left anyone speechless.

Halle Berry

We all remember Halle Berry winning an Oscar in 2002 for “Monster’s Ball”. However, the focus that night was also on her outfit when Halle rocked a see-through Elie Saab floral dress.

Jaimie Alexander

At the premiere of Thor: The Dark World, Jaimie Alexander stunned everyone in a black Azarro dress with waves at just the right places.

Rihanna

In the 2014 CFDA Awards, Rihanna was head-to-toe in Swarovski crystal-embroidered dress by Adam Selman. Her bosom was on display but she did wore a matching cap and fur.

Irina Shayk

A Versace dress worn by Irina in 2015 at the Oscars was a sight to see. Aside from the long train, everything else was embellished by crystals at the strategic places.

Beyonce

Sheer, but stylish dress by Givenchy made Beyonce look like the belle of the ball in the 2015 Met Gala event.

Kim Kardashian

At the same event, Kim Kardashian wore a Roberto Cavalli see-through dress embellished with crystals.

Gwen Stefani

Gwen is known for her eccentric style, so wearing a sheer, bright red, floral dress by Yanina Couture at the Oscars. We expected nothing less.

Ashley Graham

The plus-size model wore Naeem Khan sheer dress with black lingerie underneath.

Bella Thorne

Bella wore a half-sheer half-gold dress made by Steven Kahlil for the 2015 Critics’ Choice Awards.

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid rocked the daring dress with crystals and brave cutouts by Julien Macdonald at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret fashion show.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe went with the naked, embellished dress for the 2016 Angel Ball.

Kendall Jenner, 2017

La Perla is famous for their lingerie, but this time they made, shall we call it, a dress for Kendall Jenner that she wore at the Met Gala event. Cuts on the front and back, thongs, bareback, with a slit up to her hip, was something that stunned the onlookers.

Bella Hadid, 2017

A year later, Bella Hadid went even further with the barely-there dress by Ralph&Russo for the amfAR Charity Gala 2017.

Kylie Jenner

Kylie wore a sheer Versace dress for the Met Gala 2017, but compared to her sister Kendall, this was a very unpretentious gown without revealing too much, but still, stirring the imagination. Just right.

Ciara

Ciara sparkled in Julien Macdonald’s cutout, see-through dress for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

Kendall Jenner, 2018

Again, Kendall. The girl likes to bear it all, it seems. This time she stayed with La Perla wearing an entirely see-through dress that exposed her breasts and cream panties underneath.

Zoe Kravitz

Saint Lauren’s dress worn by Zoe Kravitz at the 2021 Met Gala involved no material at all. The whole outfit looked more like a piece of oversized jewelry than a gown.

Sara Sampaio

Can you see what Sara is wearing under the dress? Neither can we, but the gown, made by Roberto Cavalli, was definitely transparent.

Alessandra Ambrosio

For 2018 OScar’s after-party, Alessandra Ambrosio chose Ralph&Russo’s sheer, embellished gown with a dramatic slit.

Paris Hilton

Another cream studded dress revealing hip-hugging panties made Paris Hilton stand out in the crowd at the 2019 Golden Globes.

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan showed up for Vanity Fair Oscars’ after-party in Tom Ford, black, sparkly, curve-hugging dress.

Emma Roberts

Emma Roberts wore embroider naked dress by Yanina Couture with a thigh-high slit. Regardless of the daring dress, Emma looked like a princess.

Emily Ratajkowski

A dramatic, cutout, custom-made dress by Dundas was a shocker at the 2019 Met Gala. Emily wore wing-like accessories on her head, embellished straps across her breasts revealing her complete upper body. Whatever this was, it turned heads at the red carpet.

Doja Cat

The rapper went glam at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. Long-sleeved, the floor-length dress was completely see-through with crystals at the right spots.

Megan Fox

Megan’s look at the 2021 MTV Music Awards will stay embedded in our minds for a long time. A completely sheer dress was almost unnoticeable on the actress, except the double-layered material across her bosom.

Kendall Jenner, 2021

Kendall Jenner strikes again! This time, the model wore a bedazzled version of Audrey Hepburn’s dress from “My Fair Lady”. It was a stunner, and Kendall carried it out like a princess.