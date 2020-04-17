Cameron Eyre Posts a Lingerie Photo on Instagram to Celebrate Her Birthday

Model and ex-ballerina Cameron Eyre celebrated her birthday in quarantine. Even though she didn’t throw a party, the brunette received many birthday gifts, which she boasted about in her Instagram stories.
The bombshell decided to treat her followers with a sultry photo on her big day. Eyre posed in a white lacy bodysuit. She flaunted her perfectly toned physique in FashionNova bodysuit.
“Happy BDAY 2 MEEE. Thank you all for ur bday wishes it has truly made my day super special LOVE YAAAAAAS”, she captioned the photo.
Cameron’s fans wished her a happy birthday in comments, while also praising her looks. “You’re unreallllll! Happy birthday bbg”, “Whoaaa. Fireee. Flawlessss. Happy bday”, “Happy birthday you beyond perfect specimen”, some of the comments read.
