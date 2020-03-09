Who Is Ben Affleck’s New Girlfriend?

Ben Affleck, 47, is dating Cuban-Spanish actress Ana Celia de Armas Caso, 31.

The famous actor was spotted being close to Ana at the shooting of the thriller “Deep Water”, in which they play husband and wife. It was rumored earlier that the two are dating, but now speculations about their relationship became superfluous after the couple was seen in Ana’s homeland Cuba.

They had dinner at a restaurant in Havana, from which a joint picture with the chef of the restaurant emerged.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas in Cuba with fans (5/March/2020) pic.twitter.com/yOXhYmBQYL — best of ben affleck (@BstOfAffleck) March 6, 2020

Tabloids are persistent in calling Ana Armas “the most beautiful Affleck’s girlfriend ever”, but on the other hand, fans of his ex-wife Jennifer Garner disagree with that statement.

Ben wore a simple blue T-shirt and beige pants over dinner, while Ana shone in a black and white dress with slightly curled hair. Anna is a rising star who will play famous Marilyn Monroe in a new project.

The brunette beauty made her debut in 2006 in the Spanish film “Una rosa de Francia”. In 2015, she made her first American film, “Knock Knock,” followed by roles in “Hands of Stone” and “War Dogs.”

She played in hits such as “Blade Runner 2049” (2017) and “Knives Out” (2019).