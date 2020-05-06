Ben Affleck Is Going to Propose Ana De Armas Soon?

Hollywood hottie Ben Affleck received a delicate shipment yesterday at his villa in Los Angeles. The paparazzi took a picture of a black van and an armed security man, wearing a black mask on his face, in front of the Affleck mansion in Brentwood.

His shipment was delivered by the Malca-Amit company, which specializes in the secure storage and shipping of precious metals, diamonds, jewelry, fine arts, and valuable assets.

When the media outlets and fans saw this photo, they wondered what had arrived at Affleck’s address and whether it might be an engagement ring for his new girlfriend.

Ben has recently been dating Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas, whom he met on the set of the thriller “Deep Water”. The couple doesn’t hide how much they are in love, and before the coronavirus pandemic, they went on a romantic trip to her native Cuba and also visited Costa Rica.

The Hollywood paparazzi have been chasing them around Los Angeles for weeks, and they have been photographed repeatedly, even while they were kissing. Recently, they officially confirmed their relationship, although it has been known for months that they have been together.

The new couple celebrated Ana’s birthday at an estate in the desert, and she officially announced that they were together by posing a joint photo from her birthday celebration.

The 32-year-old actress posted a series of photos showing her, the cake, the pinata, the property they were staying at, but also the man whose embrace she enjoys.

The 47-year-old Oscar winner is so enchanted by his new girlfriend that he wanted to introduce her to his children, but his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, with whom he was married for 13 years, asked him to wait.

The most loyal fans do not stop speculating about whether Affleck will soon propose to his new girlfriend and eagerly wait to see what will happen, while others say that the actor may have just bought an expensive picture.