Bru Luccas Sizzles in Shorts and Tiny Bra

Instagram model Bru Luccas uploaded a stunning photo of herself in provocative outfit that barely covers her amazing curves.

Bru posed with her sister Pietra Lucas, and the two bombshells wore skimpy clothes that highlighted their breathtaking bodies. The Brazilian stunners took the photo in Vista, California.

Bru Luccas has over 2.8 million followers on her page. She is famous on the internet for her fit figure and bustling curves, which she is not afraid to show off.

In this latest post, she and her sister wore rolled up booty shorts and sexy lace bras. Bru wore a black bra and black and dark grey shorts, while her sister opted for a silk pink bra and light grey shorts.

The photo has more than 174,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments. Their flat stomach and abs are in focus of the photo, with their breasts almost falling out of the beautiful bras. Both of them have smiles on their faces, and both wore neutral makeup.

Bru Luccas is famous for her dreamy body. She loves to flaunt it and shake it for her Instagram fans, and regularly shares dancing videos. Her feed is filled with photos of herself in skintight outfits, sexy lingerie, and mini bikinis.