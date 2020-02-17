Ashley Graham Spotted in Public for the First Time Since Giving Birth

One of the most famous plus size models, Ashley Graham, 31, has been seen on the streets of New York for the first time since she gave birth to her first child.

The baby came on January 19 when she and her husband Justin Ervin became parents for the first time and named their son, Isaac. She is clearly enjoying motherhood considering her latest Instagram posts.

The public did not have a chance to see her properly since she has become a mom, until now.

In the photos she can be seen carrying her baby boy, safely tucked in under her jacket where he was comfortable and warm. She held her smartphone in other hand and her handbag in the other.

View this post on Instagram ☕️&🥛 A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on Feb 13, 2020 at 2:43pm PST

When it comes to her outfit, she went all black and wore Nike sneakers, a tracksuit, and a short fur jacket. She completed the look with sunglasses and overall she looked very serious and determined.