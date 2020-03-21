Arnold Schwarzenegger Relaxes in a Hot Tub while Quarantined

Hollywood legend and former Governor of California Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, showed the world how good staying in isolation can be.

The “Terminator” and “Predator” star and former bodybuilder took to Twitter to remind the people how important staying indoors and respecting the social distancing practice is.

He captioned the fun video with the following message: “Stay. At. Home. That means you, too, spring breakers.”

The post has almost 200,000 likes, nearly 40,000 retweets, and around 5,500 comments.

Arnie has been one of the most active celebrities during the coronavirus outbreak, posting regularly about washing hands, staying inside, and protecting everyone around you.