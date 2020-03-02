Arnold Schwarzenegger Brinks a Ponny and a Donkey to Work

Famous bodybuilder, Hollywood actor, and politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, 72, is known for his incredible love for the world of animals.

However, nobody could expect that he would do something as incredible as this. The “Terminator” actor brought two animals to his office, a ponny and a donkey, and spent the day with his colelagues petting and feeding them.

He shared the amazing video on his Instagram profile where he has over 19.6 million followers. The video has more than 3.4 million likes and nearly 7,000 comments. The caption reads, “This time I brought LuLu too.”

Both animals are his pets, and he treated the beautiful creatures to a day out. Lulu the donkey was enjoying its time among the workers and felt at home.

Arnie was all smiles as he too was having fun with his friends, human and animal alike.