Amber Rose Stuns in a Tight Outfit And New Wig

Famous model and actress Amber Rose, 36, if famous for her bald and buzz cut looks. However, every once in a while she puts on a wig to change her style a little bit.

One of her latest Instagram posts includes a skintight white outfit and a brand new honey blonde wig. The long hair look gave us a taste of what the bombshell would look like if she ever decided to let her own hair grow.

Rose wore a full face of makeup for the photoshoot. Her outfit included a deep cleavage white see-through top and a matching short skirt. Her new forehead tattoo was clearly visible.

More importantly, her famous curves can be seen busting out of the provocative outfit. As she struck her usual provocative poses, she gave the camera feisty looks.

The stunner has over 19.8 million followers on Instagram. This 5-photo slideshow currently sits at more than 495,000 likes and over 5,300 comments. Most of her fans said how gorgeous she looks with the wig and recommended she keeps this brand new style.