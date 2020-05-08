Home Celebrities Journalist Alfonso Merlos Suffers Embarrassment Curtesy of His Naked Colleague
CelebritiesNewsSport

Journalist Alfonso Merlos Suffers Embarrassment Curtesy of His Naked Colleague

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Popular Spanish journalist Alfonso Merlos, 41, currently has his hands full after he was accused of cheating. During a live video call, a naked woman who is not his girlfriend appeared in the background.

Merlos is a famous journalist and model, and a very popular celebrity in Spain. Now, he is the target of love triangle rumors he found himself in, as well as cheating accusations.

source:twitter.com

During his appearance on the “State of Alarm” hosted by Javier Negre, a naked woman was spotted casually walking in the apartment right behind Merlos. He did not realize she was there, but Negre was left in shock, evident by his facial expression.

Soon thereafter, it turned out that was not Melro’s girlfriend, former participant of “Big Brother” Marta Lopez, but his coworker and “Socialite” journalist Alexia Rivas.

The viewers were hasty and reacted around different social media quickly. They even nicknamed his apartment Melrose Place, alluding to the famous American soap opera of the same name.

View this post on Instagram

Día 30. We can ♥️

A post shared by Alexia Rivas (@alexiaarivas) on

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
5 × 18 =


Elsa Stringer

@2020 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy