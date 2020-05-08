Journalist Alfonso Merlos Suffers Embarrassment Curtesy of His Naked Colleague

Popular Spanish journalist Alfonso Merlos, 41, currently has his hands full after he was accused of cheating. During a live video call, a naked woman who is not his girlfriend appeared in the background.

Merlos is a famous journalist and model, and a very popular celebrity in Spain. Now, he is the target of love triangle rumors he found himself in, as well as cheating accusations.

During his appearance on the “State of Alarm” hosted by Javier Negre, a naked woman was spotted casually walking in the apartment right behind Merlos. He did not realize she was there, but Negre was left in shock, evident by his facial expression.

Soon thereafter, it turned out that was not Melro’s girlfriend, former participant of “Big Brother” Marta Lopez, but his coworker and “Socialite” journalist Alexia Rivas.

Esto es una auténtica maravilla: Javier Negre hace un Skype y acaba mostrando en directo la infidelidad de Alfonso Merlos. Primera vez que destapa algo de verdad, aunque sea involuntariamente xd pic.twitter.com/iXtE6C3NJ9 — Josep Maria Sempere (@kr3at0r) April 24, 2020

The viewers were hasty and reacted around different social media quickly. They even nicknamed his apartment Melrose Place, alluding to the famous American soap opera of the same name.