WWE Legend Eva Marie Dons a Revealing Shirt and Poses For Instagram

Former WWE star Natalie Eva Marie Coyle, 35, treated her fans to a racy pic on her Instagram page where she has more than 4.3 million followers.

The retired WWE diva wore an unbuttoned white shirt that she tied in a knot just above her flat, sculpted stomach. Since the shirt was so open, her breasts almost fell out of the tight shirt. She sat right by the swimming pool and struck a daring and sexy pose.

Eva completed the look with a barely-there sky blue thong bikini, and aviator style sunglasses. She also wore a thin necklace with a cross, and her purple dyed hair was slicked back. Her racy post received more than 26,000 likes and about 200 comments. She tagged the place of the photo as “Home Sweet Home :)”

The bombshell athlete is quite popular on Instagram where she is known to share workout videos, provocative and steamy bikini snaps, as well as a rare formal outfit from a special occasion.