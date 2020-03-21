Katie Holmes Went Casual for a Grocery Run

American actress Katie Holmes, 41, was photographed on the streets of New York City on her way to the store. The beauty wore a casual outfit consisting of a pair of colorful sweatpants, a grey sweatshirt, and a pair of stylish white sneakers with red and green details.

The sweatpants stole the show, as they featured a pattern that made it look like they had paint stains and drops. Holmes completed the look with a black leather handbag and black sunglasses. Under the sweatshirt, she wore a white shirt.

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, President Donald Trump advised the citizens not to leave their homes, but the beautiful actress obviously had some important business to attend to.

She recently spoke about motherhood and her rough marriage with actor Tom Cruise, 57. The pair divorced in 2012 after 6 years of marriage.

Holmes most recently appeared in “Ocean’s 8” and “Dear Dictator” in 2018, and in “The Secret: Dare to Dream” and “Coda” this year. She is set to appear in the upcoming movie “Brahms: The Boy II”, also coming in 2020.