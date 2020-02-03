Al Pacino Had a Mishap at the Baftas Ceremony

The legendary Hollywood actor Al Pacino, 79, has had a red carpet outing he would love to forget! At the Baftas, he fell over nose first as he was approaching the steps, thinking the red carpet was flat all the way.

His 36 years younger girlfriend, actress Meital Dohan, accompanied him to the glamorous awards ceremony, and the pair was one of the most interesting sights for the media. His fall was by far the most interesting!

The legendary actor played it cool and laughed it off with the fans and media. He was helped up by the security. Prior to his fall, he gave out autographs and interacted with his fans.