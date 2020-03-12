Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez Celebrate Engagement Anniversary

Famous power couple Alex Rodriguez, 44, and Jennifer Lopez, 50, have celebrated their engagement anniversary. The former baseball player congratulated the famous pop singer their 1-year of being engaged in a special Instagram post.

A-Rod made a compilation of their pictures and videos and posted a touching, heartwarming overview of their relationship.

The caption reads the following:

“One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas…. I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question… you said yes.

Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all.

Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you.”

The video nearly has 1 million likes, and more than 5,000 comments.

The fans flocked to the comment section to wish them all the best in their life together, and to celebrate love with the famous couple.

Rodriguez proved he is a true romantic with this March 9 post. J Lo is lucky to have him by her side!