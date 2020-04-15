Marketing is what will get your mobile app out there for the public to see. Your app might be the best thing since sliced bread, but people won’t know about it if you don’t tell them.

Marketing, nowadays, has evolved and moved past the traditional methods and onto the digital world. Yes, digital marketing is a thing, and it’s the best way to promote your product or service on the internet.

A lot of times, projects fail because they are not marketed properly. The same thing will happen to your mobile app. So that’s why we have written this article and brought you 7 tips to market your mobile app like a pro in 2020.

1. Identify Who Needs Your App

Figuring out your target group is the first step to take before spreading the word about your amazing app. Is your app designed to help our adults? Teenagers? City dwellers? Or perhaps farmers? Identifying your target group makes it easier for you to promote it, and to figure out the best places to target these groups.

2. Launch a Website

A website is perhaps the single most important thing that your app needs. This is because you can focus much of the advertisement on it, and create content in regards to your app. Launching a website has never been easier, and you can do this by using WordPress.

3. Market on Twitter

Twitter is free for everyone, so why not use it? Twitter is an excellent tool to connect with a particular audience. You can do this by using hashtags. Based on the target group, you can use popular hashtags that would relate to these people. If your app is designed for people who travel, you should use hashtags related to traveling.

4. Market on Facebook

With almost 2,4 billion Facebook users, marketing on Facebook would be a no-brainer. Setting up a Facebook page is also free. You can then use your Facebook page to reach as many people as you can. According to Digital Authority Partners, you can use Facebook ads to target a specific group of people from a specific country based on age, gender, and what they like or who they follow.

5. Market on LinkedIn

LinkedIn is like Facebook, but for professionals, entrepreneurs, and companies. Targeting specific industries, companies, or fields of expertise is very easy using LinkedIn. The social media for pros platform also allows you to join groups and forums where you can further spread the word about your amazing app.

6. Market on YouTube

YouTube is a video-sharing platform that has grown beyond popularity. Every person that has access to YouTube uses it at least once per day. People love watching videos, more so than reading boring articles. So you use YouTube and create a promotional video to market your app. You can then use that video and plaster it literary everywhere on the internet. You can embed the promotional video on your website, share it on your social platforms, and even put it in articles.

7. Press Releases

Press releases are a major way for companies and businesses to distribute news across the world. People read the news, watch the news, and there are even specific mediums that focus on a specific topic of news. Getting a well-written press release will help you spread the word about your app to a large group of people who want to know more about your app. Furthermore, if people start noticing you, you will drive traffic to your website and improve your search engine performance.