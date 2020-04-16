It’s the middle of 2020 and its time to update our SEO strategy for the rest of the year. SEO means Search Engine Optimization, and to put it briefly, it’s the way of attracting more customers to your website by improving the website search rank on Google’s SERPs.

Google has placed itself as the dominant search engine due to its use and delivering accurate search results based on keywords. Google has been changing its algorithm many times in the past decade, sometimes more than once per year, and we’re here to deliver the best SEO tips for 2020. Stick around as this guide might prove useful in improving your websites visibility and organic visitors. Also, if you want to learn more about ecommerce seo services feel free to visit this website.

Best SEO Tips for 2020

Quality Content

Yet again posting quality content on your website has proven to be key in gaining online visibility and organic visitors to your website. One of the great tool which will help you to provide better content is Paraphrasing Tool by SearchEngineReports.net.

The key here is to generate quality content that will allow Google’s website crawler to successfully identify the purpose of your website. Those websites that generate original content relevant to their niche get the top spot on Google’s search result pages. There is a saying in the industry that goes: “Create quality content for your readers, and then for Google’s crawlers.”

The More Exposure The Better Ranking

While quality content does get you the number one spot on Google’s SERPs, it requires exposure such as to improve your social signals which are mentioned by skadoogle.com. In order to Google’s crawlers to crawl into your website and give you the recognition you deserve, you need to give your website as much exposure as you possibly can. You can do this by braiding and promoting your website on the World Wide Web. Once you start branding your website on the internet, your image will start to appear on Google’s crawlers and they will start giving you the proper recognition you deserve by plastering you on Google’s first page for relevant keywords.

Provide Users the Best Possible User Experience

Google doesn’t understand your writing and your content. Those metrics are derived from the user’s experience while on your website. If visitors quickly turn their attention away from your website, then that gives Google signals that your website hasn’t helped them in what they searched for. This ultimately dampers your reputation and that’s something that you don’t want. The more people stay on your website, the better Google ranks you. This is done by developing the best UI/UX so that your website can engage the visitors more.

Bad design is something that creates high bounce rates. So you will need to take into account that. You can do this by updating your website’s design to better suit your visitors. Clean and clear website design attracts visitors, and that helps you better rank.

Mobile Indexing Will be Huge

If you didn’t know by now, then do understand that Google gets more search requests from mobile users than PC users. Simply said, mobile indexing is the next big step in the SEO game that you must take if you want to have a successful website. Google is slowly starting to update their algorithms to better suit mobile indexing. What this means is that you must pay attention to how your website looks from a smartphone’s point of view. Optimizing your website for mobile users is a step you must take if you want to rank on Google’s first page.