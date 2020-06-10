Tips When Shopping For A Car Tire Hoist

Most passenger vehicles have the spare tire hidden inside the trunk underneath the mat. However, where trucks and SUVs are concerned, most models have it under the chassis. This is to make extra room in the trunk. The tire is kept in place by a small device called the spare tire hoist. This device also goes by other names, including spare tire winch, spare tire carrier and spare tire mount.

The device is held at the end of a long cable, which is lowered to release the tire when required. Whenever you need it, you would need to crank the winch by hand. This will let out the cable which can be used to lower the tire. The winch is usually turned with the help of a lug wrench. However, there are some hoists that come with a special tool for this purpose.

Every vehicle comes with a winch which can be usually found underneath the chassis towards the back bumper. However, if you have a pickup truck, this would most probably be under the bed.

When Should A Spare Tire Winch Be Replaced?

The carrier assembly is an important part of your truck. A faulty assembly is a problem you would wish you had taken care of when it is too late. You are stuck at the side of the road. You need to change the tire and you don’t have the winch to lower the spare.

The most common problems that require replacement is a corroded or rusted winch cable. This will only allow the spare to be lowered a few inches. Another problem with the hoists is the constant exposure to dirt, water, and salt from the roads. Sometimes, debris may also get jammed inside the mount.

You need to check the mount regularly and ensure that it is in good health. If not, replace it immediately before you find yourself in a situation where you wish you had acted sooner. When you need to replace the winch, look towards the following products. These are economical, reliable, and durable.

1. Dorman 924-502 Spare Tire Hoist– Silverado

You cannot do better with a winch if you own a Silverado. It is one of the best carriers you can purchase on the market. Dorman is a trusted name in the industry and is known for making hoists that are strong, reliable, and durable. You won’t have to purchase a new one for years.

The product is easy to install as opposed to some other hoists. Dorman has used high quality materials in the manufacture of 924-502 Spare Tire Hoist to ensure longevity and durability. All parts are rigorously inspected with strict quality checks.

Pros

Great durability

Easy to install

Fits right on the frame

Cons

May not align well with some car models

2. Mopar Factory OEM New Spare Tire Winch Hoist Lift – Dodge Ram

Mopar Factory makes the best winch for Dodge Ram. The hoist is built to work well with all types of Rams on the roads. You can use it to fit all Dodge Rams built between 2002 and 2008. This flexibility makes it a splendid buy for people looking for something that is easy to install. Don’t think twice before replacing the rusty mount on your Dodge with this one.

Pros

Fits perfectly on most Dodge Ram

Easy installation

Built to last

Cons

Expensive

3. Dorman 924-510 Spare Tire Hoist Replacement – Silverado

This is another carrier that was built by Dorman for Silverado. It is one of the best winches on the market and is in close competition with Dorman 924-502. The design is such that it offers direct replacement and a proper fit for almost all Silverado models.

You can easily fit the hoist in place without having to make any modifications or pay for additional labor. You can be sure of the famous Dorman quality with this model as well. All parts are extensively tested to ensure the highest standard of quality and care.

Pros

Quick installation

High quality construction

Offers direct replacement

Cons

Costly

4. Lippert 159056 RV Spare Tire Winch

Lippert 159056 is built to last longer than other hoists on the market right now. The product is easy to install. Its handy design is easy to bolt to the chassis or frame of the truck or RV. This allows for convenient access should you ever need to replace the part on your own.

The winch comes with a crank handle that can be used to easily store the spare under the chassis. The same handle can be used to lower the part as well when required. Lippert 159056 works well with RVs, trailers and trucks as long as they have enough clearance for storing an additional spare.

Pros

Easy mounting process

Straightforward retrieval

Multi-vehicle design

Cons

No mounting hardware

5. Dorman 924-509 Replacement Spare Tire Hoist

Dorman is a company that has made quite a name for itself in the winch market. Dorman 924-509 comes with one of the best designs in the Dorman lineup. The hoist offers direct replacement which is important if you are looking for easy installation and perfect fit. You don’t have to worry about making modifications or additions.

You don’t even have to worry about substandard products. All Dorman products are tested extensively and manufactured from high quality materials.

Pros

Easy installation

High quality manufacture

Extensive quality checks and tests

Cons

May be expensive for some

Conclusion

You need to find a model that best suits your purpose, whether you purchase a winch replacement for a Chevy or a hoist for some other vehicle. The models featured in the list are the best in the industry and are built to last a long time. You can find these models with competitive prices on Partsgeek.

Before buying a product, make sure that it is compatible with your truck or pickup. Never delay purchasing a hoist if you discover that the one you have is corroded or not useful anymore.