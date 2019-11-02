Like before, the 2020 Toyota Tundra Diesel, is both sculpted and shaped as a heavy load truck, as well as a great vehicle for a daily drive. Its recognizable gridded chromatic grille sports rather similar squared large lights the previous models had, and the wide bottom as protection is also alike.

The door to the trunk is somewhat old-fashioned, while a pair of simple and square rear lights and a chromatic bumper complete the rear end. In addition, it now has a wide addition on the bottom of the front bumper.

Interior

On the inside, the 2020 Toyota Tundra Diesel looks much more attractive than ever before. They added some new features and modern technologies. Except Bluetooth, USB, and power windows and locks, there is also an adaptive cruise control, a lane departure warning, and automatic emergency braking system as standard. For higher trims, additional upgrades are possible, like heating in the leather front seats, satellite radio, etc. Overall, the cabin is warm and wide, and made from brown leather or fabric, complete with a nice wide dashboard.

Diesel Engine

The new diesel engine is one of the biggest additions to the 2020 Tundra, a popular and strong 5.7 liter V8 produced in Cummins. It produces 310 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque and it comes with either an eight or ten speed automatic transmission.

In addition, two petrol engines are available as well, a 4.6 liter V8 with 310 horsepower and 327 pound-feet of torque, and a 5.7 liter V8 with 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque. Whichever engine you choose, you get the option of a front or all-wheel drive. Some rumors suggest that the new Tundra Diesel might also get the V6 3.5-liter engine option from the 2020 Toyota Tacoma Diesel.

Release date and Price

The 2020 Toyota Tundra Diesel should arrive by the end of 2019, with a starting price tag of around $42,000, somewhat too high for a model like this one. However, the diesel engine and all the new features do make it attractive.

What about these 10 other new diesel trucks?

Chevrolet Colorado/GMC Canyon

Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon are nearly identical, but the GMC has a more upscale interior. They are among the latest pickup trucks that joined the diesel club. With the same Duramax trade name as its full size cousin, the Colorado runs on a 2.8-liter, 4-cylinder diesel engine, developed in collaboration with an Italian engine maker VM Motori.

Producing 181 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, it offers V8-like pulling power and gives you awesome fuel economy. These two trucks combine the work ethics of full-sized trucks with the easy parking of midsized ones, as well as the fuel economy of diesel vehicles.

Chevrolet Express/GMC Savana

Although both Ford and Chrysler (Ram) switched to European versions of vans, General Motors kept with their American ways with vans that have low roofs and massive engine compartments.

However, a big and significant change is on the horizon, as GM plans to switch the diesel option from the 6.6-liter V8 of their full-sized pickups, to a 2.8-liter 4-cylinder diesel that Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon use. Therefore, if you want a GM van with a V8 diesel engine, you will have to hurry!

Chevrolet Silverado HD/GMC Sierra HD

GM’s heavy-duty, 2500 and 3000 models, are not scheduled to come with many changes, but their Duramax V8 diesel engine will change however, as the new version keeps the 6.6-liter housing. The parts that will change are the internal bits, updated to accommodate a larger power output. It will produce 445 horsepower and 910 lb-ft of torque. Around 90% of this is available between 1,500 RPM and 2,850 RPM.

In addition to this, the engine is now more refined, quieter at idle, and has better emissions equipment that make it keep up with the constantly changing anti-pollution laws and standards. The new hood scoop is another great upgrade, as it separates out water. This delivers dryer air to the engine, even during rainy and snowy conditions.

Ford F-Series Super Duty

These news are opposite of those for the Chevy and GMC, as the truck has many upgrades, but the 6.7-liter diesel engine is almost completely the same. The heavy-duty pickup line is largely changed for the better, as it now has aluminum body and bed, and enough electronics for all the techies to enjoy.

Now, since the turbodiesel engine is practically just a carryover from the older version, putting it into the new F-Series allowed the Ford engineers to optimize the intake and exhaust systems. This turned out great, and allowed for a power bump, meaning it ow gives out 440 horsepower and the class-leading 925 lb-ft of torque.

Ford Transit

The Transit has been the flagship model of Ford for the European market for decades. In the USA however, it has only been available for several years. The “Americanizing” of the Transit went by well, as they put small gasoline engines in place of V6s. However, there is a diesel engine, a 3.2-liter 5-cylinder with 185 horsepower and 350 ft-lbs of torque.

It belongs to the same Power Stroke line as the big V8 diesels from the pickup trucks. The power of this 5-cylinder turbodiesel is impressive, as it as manageable as the V6 offered that is present in the Mercedes Sprinter, but louder. It gives the driver good fuel economy, so the high-mileage drivers will have lower operating costs.

Mercedes-Benz Sprinter

Mercedes was the first manufacturer who introduced the commodious and capable European van to the market of the United States, and it is the favorite of many fans. There are two diesel engines available, a 161-horsepower 2.1-liter 4-cylinder, and a 188-horsepower 3.0-liter V6.

Although it seems they are quite different, while driving, you will not notice it. Both accelerate about the same, because Mercedes fitted the V6 with a 5-speed transmission, while the 4-cylinder has a 7-speed system. If you require heavy towing or hauling, or an RV version, the V6 is the way to go. If you need it for everyday driving, go with the 4-cylinder.

Nissan Titan XD

This is an intriguing truck, as it offers more hauling and towing power that a typical half-ton pickup, but without large size and hard ride of heavy duty trucks. More importantly however, it offers Cummins diesel power, meaning a 5.0-liter V8 with 310 horsepower and 555 lb-ft of torque. This means towing up to 12,310 lbs.

Overall, this is more than enough, but fuel consumption is higher than you would expect from a diesel. Overall, it combines the heavy duty towing abilities with half-ton comfort, which is its highest selling point.

Ram 1500 EcoDiesel

This is the only half-ton pickup that offers diesel power, while its engine is designed for fuel economy. Speaking of, it is a 3.0-liter V6 by VM Motori, and it is amazing. The engine does its job quietly and without any fuss, while delivering a spectacular fuel economy. The EPA ratings read 20 MPG in the city, and 28 MPG on the highway.

Despite this however, the EcoDiesel is not afraid to get down to serious work. This pretty engine gives out 240 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. Lastly, the truck can tow up to 9,210 lbs.

Ram 2500/3500

It could be argued that Ram put diesel pickups on the map thanks to the Cummins straight-6 diesel engine, which Chrysler put in the Ram back in the 1980s for the first time. It looks, feels and sounds like a massive diesels engine that powers 18-wheeler trucks.

Now, the latest model from the heavy-duty Ram pickup is a 6.7 liters with 370-385 horsepower, and 800-865 lb-ft of torque. In addition, this is also the only diesel heavy-duty truck pickup with a manual transmission. The Ram may no longer be the towing champion thanks to the Ford F-Series Super Duty, but no other pickup delivers the experience and sound of the straight-6 Cummins. If you own a Cummins, you can always maximize its performance with a diesel tuner (check options here).

Ram ProMaster

The newest van by Ram is a European design similar to the Fiat Ducato, and it comes with a diesel option, a 3.0-liter 4-cylinder turbodiesel with 174 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. The transmission sets it apart, an automated-manual unit. Practically, this is a manual transmission that clutches and shifts for you.

What is more, no “Park” position is available, meaning drivers must park in Neutral and leave on the parking brake. Therefore, the ProMaster is a good van, but it is much better with the more powerful and fuel-efficient petrol V6 engine.