You Ain’t Black if You Vote For Trump Claims Joe Biden

NEW YORK POST – 05/22/2020: Joe Biden had an interesting interview on a radio show, “The Breakfast Club.” Former vice-president stated that anyone considering voting for Trump isn’t black. Biden is sure that all Afro-American voters will be on his side comes November.



The host of the top-rated New York radio show Charlamagne tha God reminded Biden of some of his issues with people of color that he had in the past. Furthermore, the former VP was asked if he would consider having a female Afro-American partner as his running mate.

Joe Biden answered this question with: “I’m not acknowledging anybody who is being considered, but I guarantee you: There are multiple black women being considered. Multiple.”

After this sentence, Biden tried to interrupt the interview claiming that he has other things on his schedule. The aide who stopped the conversation said: “Thank you so much. That’s really our time. I apologize.” Charlamagne tha God replied with: “You can’t do that to black media!”

Joe Biden didn’t want to leave the interview on that, so he quickly sprouted some almost racial-nonsense. This is what President Barack Obama’s former deputy said on the media and Afro-Americans: “I do that to white media and black media because my wife has to go on at 6 o’clock.”

The host of The Breakfast Club wanted more time with Biden: “Listen, you’ve got to come see us when you come to New York, Vice President Biden. It’s a long way until November. We’ve got more questions.”

This is where Biden’s persona came out and statements as this one could cost him the election. Biden responded with: “You’ve got more questions? Well, I tell you what, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”

Source: nypost.com