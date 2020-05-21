Trump Warned to Wear a Face Mask by Attorney General of Michigan

CNN – 05/21/2020: Donald Trump visited Ford plant on Thursday, and Michigan’s attorney general asked him to wear a mask. It’s known that POTUS refused to wear one, stating that it doesn’t go with his role as President of the United States.



In an interview with CNN, a Democrat attorney general of Michigan, Dana Nessel, said: “We are just asking that President Trump comply with the law of our state, just as we would make the same request of anyone else in those plants.”

Trump was on a visit to Ford’s factory at Ypsilanti. Instead of cars, this plant now focuses on making ventilators and protective equipment. The federal government recommends wearing face masks even in public and especially in closed quarters. But, so far, POTUS refused to comply.

On Thursday, Donald Trump was once again asked if he’s prepared to start wearing one, to which he replied: “I don’t know, we’re going to look at it.”

This move didn’t sit well with the attorney general of Michigan, Dana Nessel. She had the following to say: “We’re asking if President Trump doesn’t care about his own health, doesn’t care about the health and the safety of people who work in those facilities, at least care about the economic situation of, you know, costing these facilities so much money by having to close down and disinfect the plant after he leaves.”

Trump refused to wear a face mask during his tour of the Ford plant in Ypsilanti today, despite numerous requests that he do so. Trump does not care about the safety of Michiganders. Luckily, we have an attorney general who does.https://t.co/RikMGXuHp7 pic.twitter.com/bfmkTokZcV — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) May 21, 2020

Source: cnn.com