Hillary Clinton is Back; Supports Biden, Calls Trump a Fake President

EXPRESS – 04/29/2020: Hillary Clinton held a virtual town hall meeting, and she used this opportunity for two things. First, she endorsed the Democrat nominee Joe Biden, and secondly, she took a dig at the 45th US President Donald Trump.



During a live stream event, former Secretary of State appeared next to her Democrat colleague Joe Biden. Biden, a former vice-President, introduced Bill Clinton’s wife as: “The woman who should be the president of the United States.” Clinton, a former Democrat presidential candidate herself, stated she’s delighted to be a part of Biden’s campaign and that she looks forward to all upcoming challenges. Former New York Senator lost her presidential race in 2016 to the incumbent President Donald Trump.

Interestingly, in 2016 Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but lost the states, so Trump became the President. Joe Biden can be assured he has a partner next to himself who wants to take Trump down at all costs.

Taking a dig at Trump as a former entertainer, a celebrity, and a playboy, Clinton stated that he’s not a “real” President aiming at his poor handling of the coronavirus threat. Addressing the audience, Hillary asked them to imagine having a POTUS who would: “Not only listened to the science, put facts over fiction, but brought us together, showed the kind of compassion and caring that we need from our president and that Joe Biden has been exemplifying throughout his entire life.”

Democrats will have to use Trump’s poor handling of the crisis if they want to win the elections. And, it would seem they are doing precisely that at the moment. Talking about Trump, Hillary added: “Think of what it would mean if we had a real president, not just somebody who plays one on TV.”

While only a couple of months ago, Donald Trump was a clear cut favorite for reelections, the situation changed. Biden now leads at polls, and it’s all thanks to his poor handling of the COVID-19 crisis. Clinton will help Biden take advantage of this: “Well, I’ll tell you one thing I would have done Joe, which you know so well, I would have read my daily intelligence briefings that were sounding the alarm since January. But apparently, this President doesn’t do what we used to do.”

Source: express.co.uk