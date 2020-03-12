Christina Aguilera Stuns at “Mulan” Premiere

American pop singer Christina Aguilera, 39, appeared at the premier of the newest Disney movie, the live adaptation of the fan-favorite “Mulan”.

She made a big entrance onto the red carpet event at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood on March 9, and stunned with her looks and outfit.

The blonde beauty tied her hair in bun and dyed it in a combination of red and pink shade to match it with the rest of her amazing outfit. For the glamorous night, she opted for a pink-red dress with a high leg cut.

The top part of the dress was pink, with a deep cleavage, while the skirt part was red, showing her amazing legs.

The star also wore a pair of high-heeled red leather boots, and a single diamond earring on her left ear. She wore full makeup, including black eyeliner and red lipstick.

Aguilera sang the iconic theme song for “Mulan” back in 1999, and now she did the same more than 20 years later. She redid the song “Reflection” and recorded a new one, “Loyal”, for the brand new movie.