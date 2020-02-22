Whitney Houston’s Hologram Is Going on Tour

The legendary singer, Whitney Houston, who passed away in 2012 after a d**g overdose, left a huge mark on the music industry scene. Her hits will live on for decades to come and nobody will ever forget her, but some people who think her life ended too quick and that she had more to offer have come up with a controversial idea.

The media and fans of the singer were left in shock after it has been reported that a Whitney Houston hologram is going to have its own tour, years after her death.

Whitney Houston’s hologram performing “Greatest Love of All” on “This Morning.” The singer’s hologram will embark on a new tour beginning Tuesday, Feb. 25th. pic.twitter.com/JeNYquXIeS — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) February 19, 2020

The show is titled “An Evening With Whitney – The Whitney Houston Hologram Tour” and it is already a very hot topic online. It is planned to start on February 25 in the UK, and the first preview videos are already up.

Genuinely shocked I have managed to sleep with the Whitney hologram still in my head from #ThisMorning https://t.co/evHgdSN416 — Mr Adam Remain 🇪🇺 (@MrAdamR) February 21, 2020

Many social media users are furious and disappointed with this development, believing it is disrespectful to her life, work, and legacy.

One user asked, “Why are you profiting from her death?” while another thinks it looks awful, saying, “It does not look anything like her, it does not look real.” “This is creepy and humiliating,” concluded another angry fan.

This is only the latest hologram of a famous deceased star, the most popular one so far being the one of rapper Tupac Shakur. Amy Winehouse hologram was also planned in 2018.

Kevin Macdonald’s 2018 documentary, ‘Whitney’, airs on @channel4 tonight at 9pm https://t.co/po1EGbYrZu. Hear some of Whitney’s biggest hits at the incredible @BASEHologram show on Feb 28 https://t.co/4AbwIx1PRj pic.twitter.com/7GhlZrlznc — O2 Apollo Manchester (@O2ApolloManc) February 8, 2020

The main producer of the concert is Pat Houston, Whitney’s sister-in-law. She used to be the singer’s manager and she now plans to bring her back to life through technology.

“An event like this is something special, and BASE Hologram will be responsible for it and make sure everything is authentic,” she said in an effort to bring the iconic songs to the next generation and give the fans more from the legendary performer.