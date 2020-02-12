What Is Margot Robbie’s Unusual Hobby?

Popular Hollywood actress Margot Robbie, 29, has a rather unusual hobby. After a minor incident, she stopped doing it but nevertheless, it is worth talking about.

The blonde beauty revealed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that she loves to give her friends tattoos on set. She said she got her tattoo gun from eBay and that she gave out couple of her “Suicide Squad” co-stars “skwad” tattoos. She has the same one on her left foot.

She recalled a moment she tattooed her friend during a bachelorette party in Australia. After it, she retired since she almost ruined the wedding. She also revealed she has had no official training in giving tattoos.

“People let me do it though!” she said. “One of my good friends was getting married din Australia and had the bachelorette party the night before.

Of course, there was a lot of drinking and then we were like ‘Oh we’ll get matching tattoos’ cause that’s a good idea. I was tattooing my friend on her back and when I showed it afterwards, she was like ‘Oh, I didn’t know that’s what I was getting.”

She continues, “Luckily she was cool about it, but you who was not cool about it? Her mum, the next day at the wedding when she walked as one of the maids of honor in a backless dress, and this, like, red, raw, scabbing tattoo.

And her mum was filthy with me. She rassed at me at the wedding, she was so angry, and I thought, ‘I really shouldn’t do this anymore.’”

“I hung up the gun!” she concludes.