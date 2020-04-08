Hollywood actress Teri Hatcher Goes on a Run in LA

Hollywood actress Teri Hatcher, 55, does not plan to allow coronavirus to disrupt her workout regime, as she went for her regular running session during the pandemic.

The “Desperate Housewives” star took an early morning run on the empty streets of Los Angeles in order to stay in shape and preserve her incredible figure.

Her outfit was as sporty as they come, as the actress wore a white NIKE top, black leggings, and running sneakers. She had a sweatshirt tied around her waist, and was listening to music during her run. She wore no makeup and her hair was tied in a messy bun.

However, during her exercise, she spotted a peculiar formation of the clouds and decided to post it to her Instagram story. Hatcher spotted a heart in the sky and posted this caption along with the snap:

“I guess we can always see what we want to see… As I finished my run I saw a heart in the clouds shining love down on all of us. Hang in there!”