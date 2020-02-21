Nba Star Stephen Curry Poses With His Wife on Instagram

The starting point guard of the Golden State Warriors of the NBA, Stephen Curry, 31, posted a steamy photo with his wife, Ayesha Curry, 30. Safe to say, fans of both were stunned with the sexy photo where the currently injured basketball player has lifted up his wife, who has her legs wrapped around him while playfully licking his forehead.

Ayesha, the host of “Family Food Fight”, was wearing a green and black bikini as she was showing off her amazing figure. Her athlete husband is of course in extraordinary shape and his muscles and a sculpted figure are clearly noticeable.

Stephen captioned the photo with, “Vacation vibes with my one and only 😍 like dat!” and it already has almost 3.5 million likes and 44,000 comments. The all-star player has over 29.1 million followers on his Instagram account.

Ayesha, the mother of three, jokingly commented on her husband’s post, saying, “You coulda at least popped a filter on this. 😩 I love you though.” The pair also shared loving photos over the weekend, since it was Valentine’s Day.

He wrote, “Happy Vday babayyy! You are all the adjectives and more. Love you! ‘He who finds a wife finds a good thing!’ 😍,” while she responded with something a little bit longer:

“Chooch I LOVE YOU. Nothing more needs to be said. You’re my everything. All of the things, always. Feeling blessed that we get to breathe the same air everyday and exist together. I’ll never take it for granted. Thank you for being silly with me, laughing with me, loving with me and sometimes for me. I’m a movement by myself but we’re a force when we’re together. Know what I mean? See what I did there? luh you 😍😍🥰.”

View this post on Instagram 🌊🌞💙🍾 all the things. A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Feb 17, 2020 at 4:45pm PST



The pair has been married since 2011, and last August they celebrated 8 years of marriage. They have three children, daughters Riley and Ryan, 6 and 4 respectively, and a baby boy, Canon, who is 1. They first met when they were teenagers, at the church group they both attended in Charlotte, North Carolina.