Up-Cycling Cosmetics – All You Need To Know

Humans have used natural ingredients for cosmetic purposes from times immemorial. The use of minerals, fruits, flowers, herbs, etc., traces back its origin thousands of years. However, with the emergence of petrochemical products, many cosmetic manufacturers replaced these natural ingredients with easily available and processed ingredients.

This shift in choice resulted in degradation of the quality and the products turned out to be skin sensitive in many cases. Natural ingredients generally do not harm the skin in the long run. But, the relentless application of chemical-containing cosmetics steals the natural glow of skin and damages it beyond repair.

Additionally, these chemical-containing beauty products also add to the global pollution level from the manufacturing stage to disposal. All cosmetic manufacturers today are adapting to the latest trend of producing natural beauty products from organic waste ingredients. Recycling is undoubtedly one of the best ways to keep pollution under control.

If you do not wish to add to the piling volume of global toxic waste, purchasing recyclable beauty products is always the right choice. Beauty products made from natural extracts of flowers, plants, fruits, seeds, peels, minerals, etc. are always a more sustainable choice. It can also be a smart way of contributing to the mission of turning this planet into a greener place.

Companies have revolutionized the entire concept of up-cycle cosmetic production by launching a wide range of products made from organic waste. If you are looking for premium-quality, natural beauty products, you should look for the most reputed brands that have integrated the up-cycling process into their manufacturing process.

What Is Up-Cycling?

Earlier, cosmetic manufacturers used to follow a linear economy model. This model involved four simple steps. These were ingredient extraction from agro-based products followed by transformation of these ingredients into the final products. The third step involves the use of these products by the customers and disposal of the leftover products.

There remained no scope for these products to return to the manufacturing cycle again. Therefore, the process was linear with two distinct ends. This linear methodology resulted in huge waste generation and global pollution degrading the planet’s environmental conditions.

When the impacts of such indiscriminate exploitation of natural resources became apparent through environmental hazards, we moved towards a more sustainable manufacturing process, allowing nature to thrive. This sustainable process was a circular economy, which allowed the wastes to reappear in the line of production.

With time, several novel ideas emerged and one such notion is up-cycling. Up-cycling ensured the reuse of waste materials while increasing their value. Thus, cosmetics manufactured using up-cycling are always skin-friendly, sustainable, and a greener choice.

Up-cycled cosmetics also saved the world from the menaces like depletion of non-renewable resources. The main challenge faced by the human race today remains a scarcity of resources consequent upon indiscriminate use of them.

This practice also saved the world from becoming a planet of reduced biodiversity, more harmful gases, and contaminated air, water, and soil.

Up-cycling has reduced resource wastage to a great extent, restricting the advancement pace of environmental degradation.

How It Is Different And Better Than Recycling?

By definition, recycling and up-cycling are two opposite processes. Experts also call recycling, down-cycling. In this process waste materials go through a process that turns them into inferior products.

On the flip side, when it comes to up-cycling, the wastes become a superior product after the morphosis. For example, an empty bottle can become a beautiful lamp shed after up-cycling. Up-cycling involves creative reuse to upgrade the waste’s value.

Cosmetic manufacturing companies practicing up-cycling use several waste materials such as fruit skins, coffee grounds, fruit seed oils, etc. Sophim.com is one of the pioneers in this field. They have integrated organic wastes into their cosmetic production processes to make the entire manufacturing methodology eco-friendlier.

Up-cycling reuses the waste materials and enhances their value in the process. Therefore, up-cycling is always a superior choice over recycling.

Why Are Up-cycled Skin-Care Cosmetics Better?

No one takes care of your beauty like nature. For ages, people have trusted the powers of nature to use them for different purposes. Skincare has always been one of these.

From spot removal to skin tone evening, from hair fall issues to skin moisturizing, nature holds the key to all beauty secrets. Even peels and seeds contain several natural ingredients useful for skin care.

For example, olive oil production processes generate a by-product, nearly as nutrient-rich as olive. Cosmetic manufacturers can use this by-product to make several skin-friendly beauty care products. The followings are some reasons why every eco-friendly person should pick up-cycled cosmetic products.

No Skin Rash

With the up-cycled cosmetic products, you do not have to face skin rash problems. Many sensitive skin types react to chemicals containing cosmetics. Since up-cycled cosmetics feature organic extracts, they do not harm your skin in any way. Therefore, up-cycled cosmetic products are always a safer choice for people with any skin type.

Long Term Nourishment

Many organic wastes come with various nutrients. The percentage of nutrients also remains quite high in these waste parts. Therefore, up-cycled cosmetic products, containing these nutrient-rich ingredients remain beneficial for your skin.

Teen skin care is particularly a tricky process. With hormonal changes affecting the skin’s pH balance quite regularly, teenagers find a skin-care regime pretty challenging. Up-cycled cosmetic products are ideal for them as these products do not feature any artificial chemicals.

Greener Choice

Choosing an up-cycled cosmetic product means opting for less waste production. If you wish to participate in the crusade for protecting Mother Nature from further exploitation, settling for eco-friendly product alternatives can be the beginning of it.

Quick Results That Stay Longer

Natural ingredients impact your skin health faster, and the effect does not fade away any sooner. In short, up-cycled skin care products turn your skin smoother, brighter and suppler. The best part is that your skin remains radiant for a very long time.

Get to know about the best cosmetic manufacturing brands that use up-cycling. Make your cosmetics collection a greener assortment by opting for sustainably manufactured products.