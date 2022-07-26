What Are The Requirements For Becoming A Canadian Citizen?

In order to be eligible to apply for Canadian citizenship, the most significant criteria you have to satisfy is to obtain a Canadian Permanent Resident status. There are a few prerequisites and criteria you must meet before you may apply for Canadian citizenship. Depending on your age, you may be required to take a citizenship exam to demonstrate you are fit to become a Canadian national:

Be a permanent resident

This applies no matter what your age is. In addition, you must also have satisfied all the criteria and requirements of Canadian permanent residence at the time you applied for one. If you need further information then you should check this out.

Be present in Canada for at least 1095 days (3 years) in the five years immediately preceding your application. This criterion does not apply to minors who are applying together with a parent or who have a Canadian parent. It does apply to minors who neither have a Canadian parent nor are applying with a parent.

File tax

If you were obliged to, you must have filed taxes in Canada for at least three years in the five years immediately preceding your application.

Meet the language competence standards

Applicants aged 18-54 have to show they are skilled in one of Canada’s two official languages: English or French. You need to have at least the Canadian Language Benchmarks (CLB) Level 4 if you wish to become a citizen. This implies that you must be able to have a rudimentary conversation, follow instructions, utilize basic syntax and be able to express yourself. To show linguistic competence you should provide language proficiency ratings when you initially come (even if they are expired), or a certificate from an English- or French-speaking Canadian secondary or postsecondary school.

Have knowledge of Canadian history and culture.

How to Apply for Citizenship in Canada

On IRCC’s website, the Canadian government enables you to download all necessary paperwork and a list of needed papers (Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada). You must electronically complete the forms, print them, and then submit them.

You will get the address(es) to which you should submit your completed application with your application materials. You must enclose all forms and papers in an envelope and send it to the specified address.

What happens after you’ve applied?

Once the personnel examining your application believe that you have included everything required, they will give you an acknowledgment of receipt (AOR). In addition to your AOR, you will get a unique client identity (UCI).

If you are missing anything, they will return the form to you and request that you complete it. Then, you must submit your application again.

Then, a few weeks after you get the receipt, you will receive an invitation to take a citizenship exam and participate in an interview.

Citizenship Examination and Interview

Applicants between the ages of 18 and 54 must pass a citizenship exam that assesses their understanding of Canada’s:

History Geography Economy Government Laws Symbols

Four weeks prior to the day of your exam, you will get a notification.

The exam is based on a study guide titled ” Discover Canada: The Rights and Responsibilities of Citizenship.” This is available online, for download, and as an audiobook. You may also request a printed copy.

There will be 20 questions on the exam (you need 15 correct ones to pass). It may be administered in either English or French, and responses may be true/false or multiple-choice. In most circumstances, it is written, but it may also be spoken.

If you have exceptional requirements, you must inform the office that provided you with the exam notice.

After the examination, you will likely be expected to attend an interview on the same day. The interview is required of all candidates over the age of 18 (even if they are older than 54), as well as 14- to 17-year-olds applying without a parent or without a Canadian parent.

In rare instances, Canadian authorities may additionally request the presence of youngsters who are not obligated to be present. If they have particular queries, they do so. If they want their presence, the parents will also be present.

Prove your linguistic skills

Applicants between the ages of 18 and 54 must additionally demonstrate that they can speak English or French at a CLB level 4 or above. IRCC evaluates your language abilities in several ways, including:

Consider the proof you provide proving your language proficiency.

IRCC might evaluate your communication skills with citizenship authorities throughout the application process.

If required, IRCC may evaluate your language abilities during an interview with a citizenship officer.

The completion of an English- or French-language secondary or post-secondary education program is one form of evidence of language proficiency. The results of an English or French language test will also be accepted by IRCC. This might have been done, for instance, as part of a language training program in Canada or as part of an application for permanent residency in Canada.