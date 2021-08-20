How to Take Care of Teen Skin Problems – 2021 Guide

It is no surprise that teens often have it rough when it comes to skin and skin issues. Our teen years bring an onslaught of hormonal changes in our bodies that make it very challenging to go through these formative years without a host of skin issues. Some of the common teen complaints include open pores, acne, oily skin, and blackheads.

Going through puberty is tough enough on its own without having to suffer from these skin issues that can shatter a teenager’s self-esteem and confidence. Even if you have other friends going through similar difficulties, every teen and their skin issues, triggers, and irritants are different. Skin care tips and tricks that work for one teen might not work as well or at all for another. In order to keep your skin fresh, healthy, and as trouble free as possible, you should stick to a clear skin regime such as the one from clearskinregime.com and follow these skincare tips.

Be Careful In Your Choice of Cleansers

You should be careful in choosing cleansers that are well suited to your skin type. If you have oily skin, it is best that you select a foaming or gel cleanser for your routine everyday skincare. You should cleanse your skin thoroughly once a day, but you can repeat cleansing if your skin tends to get especially oily or dirty over the course of the day.

If make up is part of your daily look, you should carefully remove your makeup, especially around the eyes. You should then use a gel or foaming cleanser and apply it with the tips of your fingers. If you are going to be playing sports or doing other strenuous work where you expect to sweat, you should blot the sweat and oils off your face with tissues and wash your face after. If your skin is dry rather than oily, you should use a milky cleanser and moisturize well.

Manage the Production of Oil

The more oily your skin, the more likely you are to suffer from acne. Oily skin is another big problem suffered by teenagers. To minimize the shine of oil on your face without relying on harsh treatments and soaps, you should follow the three-step oil control process.

Cleanse your face with a cleanser that contains a salicylic acid cleanser

Use oil free makeup and skincare products to control the appearance of oil

Blot your face with clean paper or special cloths or tissues.

Clean Your Face of Makeup Before Bed

You should never go to bed with makeup on. You should always remove it using skin friendly make up remover and wash it off with a mild and gentle cleanser. Even if you know people who go to bed with a full face of makeup on regularly and don’t have any visible skin problems, it is not a wise idea to do this. Even if you are too tired or lazy at the end of a long, hectic day to painstakingly remove makeup, you should use a wet wipe to remove makeup, grime, and oil. Sleeping with makeup can clog pores, cause an acne breakout, or develop a bumpy rash called perioral or periocular dermatitis.

Get Rid Of Dry and Dead Skin

Exfoliation is another good process to follow. It is a process by which you can remove the top layer of dead and dry skin. You should always use gentle and mild products to do it though and avoid scrubbing too much. In most cases you should not exfoliate more than a couple of times a week.

Use Appropriate Products for Your Skin

Not all products will suit you. Just because an acne product has worked for a friend, doesn’t necessarily mean it will work for you. You need to find the products that are right for your skin type and suit you. The formula approach to handle an acne breakout is to wash your skin, and then apply a good toner, and finally use a good medicated gel formulated for acne.

Never Share Makeup Products and Tools

Makeup brushes and even the makeup itself is a very hotbed for all sorts of bacteria and germs. Just like you would not want to share even your best friend’s germs, you should not share makeup products as well. It is an especially bad idea to use someone else’s lip and eye products.

Keep Your Hands Clean

Our hands carry a lot of germs. To ensure that these germs and dirt don’t come in contact with our skin is to regularly wash your hands. You should wash your hands before applying your makeup or otherwise touching your face as you can transfer these germs on to your face. You should also clean your makeup brushes and other surfaces that come in contact with your skin regularly, such as your phone.

Protect Yourself from Sun Damage

You should also use sunscreen regularly. Sun damage causes skin to age prematurely, so if you want your skin to be healthy, fresh, and youthful-looking, you should always keep sunscreen in your purse. Sunblock also keeps acne breakouts at bay. You should use an oil free sunscreen for everyday use, and also products that contain a certain quantity of SPF and sunscreen. You should also avoid tanning beds and fake tans, since they have a history of damaging skin. If you do desire a sun kissed look, you can achieve that with bronze glows with a self-tanner.

Take a Dermatologist on Board

It is always a great idea to speak to your doctor about your specific suntan and skin health needs! A dermatologist on board is a lovely idea as they can identify major breakouts and help you tackle them. They can also enlighten you by suggesting skin care products, medication and practices that may help you manage your skin issues.

Finally, enjoy your teens and try not to stress about skin too much. Stress causes acne which causes more stress and the vicious cycle just goes onto a never ending loop. Take charge of your skin care and follow the tips given earlier to clear up your complexion and put a smile on your face.