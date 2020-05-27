Twitter is Finally Taking a Stand Against Misleading Donald Trump

CNN – 05/27/2020: Twitter is finally getting tired of Donald Trump. And we’re not talking about the users, but about their algorithms. Yesterday was the first time the company has labeled Trump’s tweet as “potentially misleading.” Becasue of this, President accused them of meddling in the November election.



The tweet that was labeled as misleading contained President’s thoughts on mail-in ballots. Trump claims they could be used against him in election fraud. Twitter reacted to this as they are in the process of fighting against unverified claims and misinformation. Both things that Donald Trump excels in.

The first tweet that was singled out by Twitter is this one: “There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone…..”

Read Also: Donald Trump Should be More Wary of Things he Writes on Twitter

Trump couldn’t put his thoughts in one tweet, so he continued: “….living in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there, will get one. That will be followed up with professionals telling all of these people, many of whom have never even thought of voting before, how, and for whom, to vote. This will be a Rigged Election. No way!”

There is NO WAY (ZERO!) that Mail-In Ballots will be anything less than substantially fraudulent. Mail boxes will be robbed, ballots will be forged & even illegally printed out & fraudulently signed. The Governor of California is sending Ballots to millions of people, anyone….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 26, 2020

It is refreshing to see Twitter react to Donald Trump and his tweets, but it is a question of how long they could do it. It is a known fact that Trump deals with misinformation every day and that he’s the one putting them in the ether in most cases. It would help if you only remembered what he said about bleach as a cure for coronavirus or that Barack Obama wasn’t born in the United States. If Twitter is serious about rebuking Trump, they should just straight out ban him from their platform.

Source: cnn.com