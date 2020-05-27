NEW YORK POST – 05/27/2020: ESPN has long wanted to make Peyton Manning a part of their broadcasting team. In the past, he refused their offers to join Monday Night Football, but things could change in the future.



During a Tuesday interview on The Rich Eisen Show, former Denver Broncos quarterback didn’t exclude the possibility of working from the boot. Future Hall of Famer could take on Tony Romo road and make himself a household name as a commentator.

Talking to Eisen, Indianapolis Colts legend said: “I haven’t said ‘no’ forever. I said ‘no’ to this year. This just doesn’t feel like the right time. I hate having this sort of ‘check-with-me-next-year type deal,’ but that’s really how I have approached this chapter. I believe in taking it a year at a time.”

Manning retired four years ago, and since then, ESPN has been courting him. But, so far, the older of two Manning brothers refused their offers to join Monday Night Football. The 44-year old former quarterback has TV experience, as he’s currently the host and main star of Peyton Places.

According to sources, ESPN has tabled an offer of $14 million a year for Manning to join their station. Former Colts QB, who earned almost $250 million only from NFL contracts, is not tempted by this offer.

His former colleague from the national football league, Tony Romo has made a career as a commentator. Former Dallas Cowboys QB signed a 10-year deal with CBS worth $180 million. Maybe the competitiveness would get the best out of Peyton Manning as Romo is currently considered one of the best football analysts in the US.

If Manning decides to join ESPN, he will be coming in place off Joe Tessitore and Booger McFarland, both of whom have been ousted from the station.

