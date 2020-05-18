Trump’s Ex-Wife Found A Philosophical Side During Quarantine

PAGE SIX – 05/18/2020: Unlike Donald Trump, his ex-wife Marla Maples leads a less exciting life. During the coronavirus pandemic, she used her time to be with family members and plants. Yes, this is what she’s been up to. She was trying to be friends with trees and spent time with her late grandfather.



Carlos Amezcua of BeondTv interviewed Maples, and this is what she shared: “I love the big city — that’s why I’m here. But I like it in balance with nature, so I’m getting to learn a whole near-other level of balancing nature within my one-bedroom apartment, 41 floors up!”

The fifty-six-year-old former model added that she found a side of her that tries to connect with nature: “The last two days I jogged out to the park, literally grabbed a big tree and hugged on that tree … nature’s alive, and that’s what we always have to remember — it’s a gift that’s always giving things.”

She posts a lot on her Instagram, touching philosophical themes. During the time she spent in quarantine, Maples shared that she now understands “more than ever how close we are to those who may not walk this earth visually for us to see.”

After spending most of her time in New York City, she’s now reunited with her daughter Tiffany Trump in Georgia.

Source: pagesix.com